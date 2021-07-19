Gas prices continue to rise in July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - GasBuddy’s daily survey of 262 stations in Savannah shows that gas prices have been on the rise, not only this past week, but throughout the past month.

Analysts at GasBuddy say Savannah gas prices have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.02 per gallon on Monday.

While they’ve only risen a little more than a cent the past week, prices in Savannah are 13.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

On Monday, the cheapest station in Savannah is priced at $2.78 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday is $2.47 per gallon while the highest is $3.37 per gallon, a difference of 90.0 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy price reports.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices across the country have been a bit sideways in the last week with a mixed bag of decreases and increases, but overall, the national average hasn’t seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early-July levels thus far thanks to OPEC coming to an agreement on production over the weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “OPEC’s plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022, at which time OPEC’s oil production will be back at pre-Covid levels. It’s a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2%, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil, and could mean we’re even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven’t already.”

