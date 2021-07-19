Georgia shipwreck demolition pauses for maintenance of crane

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The towering crane being used to saw apart an overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast is undergoing maintenance and repairs.

Salvage crews have removed nearly two-thirds of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray in five giant chunks since demolition started in November. The remainder will be cut into three pieces. But first, the crane used to straddle the shipwreck and tear through its hull is being sidelined for maintenance. Its pulleys and wiring are being inspected for wear and replaced, as needed.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes says it could be several days before the crane is ready to resume cutting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.