Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 7-19-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s getting wet out there! Some neighborhoods like Georgetown have picked up an inch of rain. Some thunderstorms dot the skyline as well, but nothing too strong nor severe, but I can’t rule out some gusty/damging winds embedded in thunderstorms later this evening. We’ve reached peak heating already today and although I believe the “official” high for the day will come in at 88°.

If there is flooding, most of it will be urban and minor in nature; I do caution traveling in the Lowcountry this evening. Rain and storms will linger through about 10pm.

Daybreak Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with low to middle 70s then some peaks of sunshine until early afternoon with a 70% chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms lingering well into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by lunchtime. Flooding risk is slightly higher due to the fact our soils are saturated.

The cold front becomes stationary through Georgia and South Carolina, and rain coverage becomes a little less intense Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure tries to build in. High temperatures return to 90+ degrees by Wednesday with more sunshine and a 30-40% chance of showers and storms.

MARINE... Winds across the marine zones are forecast to remain from the SW between 10-15 kts with seas 2-3 ft. Coastal storms are higher than usual and could produce winds of 34kts and excessive lighting. Through the week expect a southwest flow with speeds mostly 15 knots or less.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

