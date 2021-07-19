Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge has dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars.

Dennis Perry’s attorneys say Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett on Monday granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case.

Scarlett last year gave Perry the chance for a new trial after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a different suspect. He also ordered Perry’s release from prison while prosecutors decided whether to refile charges.

A district attorney who took office in January decided not to pursue the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man granted bond after conviction tossed in church killings

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in...
GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street
Savannah community reacts to an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton...
Mayor confirms Savannah officer was wearing body camera; video not released yet
A motorist caused a fiery crash at a gas station in Flemington early Sunday morning.
Driver causes fiery crash at gas station in Liberty Co.
One Northbound lane on Veterans Parkway was closed Saturday morning after a dump truck struck...
Dump truck strikes overpass on Veterans Parkway

Latest News

Nathaniel Rowland was arrested the same day Josephson's body was found.
Suspect accused of killing Samantha Josephson asks for new attorney during jury selection
Drivers upset over project delays in Richmond Hill
Drivers upset over project delays in Richmond Hill
Chatham Co. health officials giving advice as cases of COVID-19 Delta variant increase
Chatham Co. health officials giving advice as cases of COVID-19 Delta variant increase
City-commissioned archeological study determines proposed shelter is not on the Weeping Time site
City-commissioned archeological study determines proposed shelter is not on the Weeping Time site