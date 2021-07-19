Jury selection begins for the man accused of kidnapping and killing former UofSC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing former University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.

Josephson disappeared from outside a Five Points bar in March 2019. Her body was found hours later in a wooded area in Clarendon County.

Nathaniel Rowland was arrested the same day Josephson’s body was found.

RELATED STORY | TWO YEARS LATER: Revisiting the Samantha Josephson case

Investigators say they found Josephson’s blood and cellphone in the car Rowland was in at the time. He is facing multiple charges, including murder.

Rowland and his family have maintained his innocence.

The solicitor’s office says they will not seek the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.