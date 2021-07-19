Sky Cams
Jury selection begins for the man accused of kidnapping and killing former UofSC student

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing former University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.

Josephson disappeared from outside a Five Points bar in March 2019. Her body was found hours later in a wooded area in Clarendon County.

Nathaniel Rowland was arrested the same day Josephson’s body was found.

RELATED STORY | TWO YEARS LATER: Revisiting the Samantha Josephson case

Investigators say they found Josephson’s blood and cellphone in the car Rowland was in at the time. He is facing multiple charges, including murder.

Rowland and his family have maintained his innocence.

The solicitor’s office says they will not seek the death penalty in this case.

