Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and caramel popcorn.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Krispy Kreme Carnival is rolling into town with doughnuts inspired by iconic carnival treats.

For a limited time, the doughnut shop is bringing flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to participating stores throughout the country.

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn.

The carnival doughnuts will be available, July 19 – August 8.

Click here to check participating stores.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in...
GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street
A motorist caused a fiery crash at a gas station in Flemington early Sunday morning.
Driver causes fiery crash at gas station in Liberty Co.
Savannah community reacts to an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton...
Family, elected officials react to officer-involved shooting in Savannah
One Northbound lane on Veterans Parkway was closed Saturday morning after a dump truck struck...
Dump truck strikes overpass on Veterans Parkway

Latest News

(Source: VDOT)
Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Fully vaccinated US congressman tests positive for COVID-19
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client...
In step to shut Guantanamo, Biden transfers Moroccan home
City-commissioned archeological study determines proposed shelter is not on the Weeping Time site