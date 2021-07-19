MONDAY | More scattered summer thunderstorms are in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild and humid start to our Monday with temperatures forecast to remain in the low to mid-70s through the morning commute.

Patchy areas of fog are expected through 7 a.m., or so, but it shouldn’t have much of an impact on your morning drive.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon. Isolated showers and storms are possible this morning, but it’s around lunch-time that the chance of rain will really starts to increase. Scattered, to numerous, showers and thunderstorms will develop and move from west, to east, across the area this afternoon and evening. One, or two, storms may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail, in addition to heavy rain.

Rain gradually diminishes through the evening and we’ll wake up to mostly dry weather Tuesday morning.

Plan on more scattered storms and a temperature in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. The forecast dries out a bit heading into mid-week, but spotty rain is still possible with temperatures climbing above the 90° mark Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Scattered storms chances accompany hotter temperatures heading into the weekend. Some communities may top out in the upper 90s before all is said and done early next week.

