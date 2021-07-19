As moratorium nears an end, nonprofits prepare to assist those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are less than two weeks away from the eviction moratorium ending nationwide.

On July 31, 2021, the CDC’s ban on evictions for not paying rent will come to a end and landlords will be able to evict tenants if they are not up to date on their rent payments.

The nonprofit Family Promise has been getting ready for this and is preparing a safety net for those in need.

Even over the last few weeks, Family Promise has seen an increase in families applying for rent and utility bill assistance and an increase in individuals applying for emergency shelter.

Executive Director Katrina Bostic says if you are in danger of being evicted at the end of the moratorium, be proactive this week. You can go ahead and call Family Promise or a number of other non-profits to start the process. She says to be prepared with all documents you might need and then be upfront with your landlord and let them know you are taking the necessary steps.

“We have a lot of families that, because of pride, they have just not been able to say I need help and that is okay because we have all gone through a year of the unexpected and unknown. None of us have been through a global pandemic before so we didn’t know what to expect and how to prepare for that. But the services are here and that is what they are here for,” Bostic said.

Staff is anticipating an increase this week as more applications come in across Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties. They are asking for patience as they try to get them processed as quickly as they can.

If you need rental or utility assistance before the eviction moratorium ends on July 31, take some time now to call Family Promise or always dial 2-1-1 to get connected to the United Way and a number of other services that can help.

For more information about Family Promise, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.