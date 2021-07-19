New police department being built in Claxton

Sky Cams
By Alyssa Jackson
Jul. 19, 2021
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Around this time next year, you’ll see a new police department off Highway 280 in Claxton.

In less than two weeks, this is where the City of Claxton will break ground for their new police department. The department will replace the former home of an elementary school that sat unused for more than 20 years.

“It was inevitable that it would eventually be torn down. So it was just a good opportunity for us to get a good location and then opportunity for them to be able to tear down something that needed to be torn down,” said Mayor Terry Branch.

The mayor says the town’s only other police station has been around for at least 50 years. He says they hope the new location will help the department improve response times.

“Currently, we’re on the southside of the railroad tracks and it’s a little more difficult for them sometimes to respond to something on the northside of town.”

“When a train is coming through, we can’t access that side of town,” said Lieutenant James Waters with the Claxton Police Department.

Claxton Police have shared a building with the fire department for several years.

“My office, as you seen earlier, is in the fire department side of the building. Our clerk is tucked away in a corner in the back. You know, it’s inconvenient at times.”

Lieutenant Waters says their officers are excited to have more room to get their jobs done.

“The facility will have a better booking process. The way everything’s gonna be set up, it will be much better for our officers, safer for our officers as well.”

The Claxton Police Department says they are looking forward to growth and making the community safer.

Drivers upset over project delays in Richmond Hill
Chatham Co. health officials giving advice as cases of COVID-19 Delta variant increase
City-commissioned archeological study determines proposed shelter is not on the Weeping Time site
Chatham Co. District attorney’s office lays out policies for officer-involved shootings
