Pediatricians group recommends all children over 2 wear masks at school

A student wears a mask while studying during the 2020 - 2021 school year.
A student wears a mask while studying during the 2020 - 2021 school year.(WLUC)
By Alex Sundby
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(CBS News) - A national pediatricians group recommended Monday that children over the age of 2 wear masks when they go back to school, even if they’re vaccinated. The new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics go beyond guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued earlier this month that said masks won’t be necessary for vaccinated students.

The pediatricians group said it “strongly recommends” in-person learning but urged officials to use a “layered approach” to combat COVID-19 when schools reopen, which starts as early as next month in Los Angeles, where an indoor mask mandate returned over the weekend.

“The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health,” Dr. Sonja O’Leary, chairwoman of the group’s Council on School Health, said in a statement. “Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

The group also recommended teachers and staff wear masks unless they have a condition that prevents them from doing so. The group said it made its recommendation because “a significant portion” of the country’s students aren’t eligible for COVID-19 vaccines – only children as young as 12 are eligible to receive one of the three vaccines available in the U.S.

The academy’s Dr. Sara Bode also noted that some people cannot get vaccinated.

“It’s important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19,” Bode, chairperson-elect of the group’s Council on School Health Executive Committee, said in a statement. “Universal masking is one of those tools, and has been proven effective in protecting people against other respiratory diseases, as well.”

After the group released its new guidance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters President Biden would rely on the CDC’s recommendations, but she acknowledged the different guidelines can be confusing to parents.

“There will be different decisions made by school districts, just like there will be different decisions made by local communities,” Psaki said. “We certainly understand and recognize that, but we will continue to rely on the CDC for guidelines and guidance.”

Copyright 2021 CBS News. All rights reserved.

