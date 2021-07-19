Screven Co. schools ready to begin year in the classroom

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In just two weeks, students start heading back to class. Screven County’s superintendent said this year will be about bringing all students and teachers back to campus.

As the new school year begins in Screven County, much of the focus shifts away from COVID-19 concerns.

“To refocus on teaching and learning rather than some of the things we’ve had to focus on for the past year or so,” Superintendent Dr. Jim Thompson said. “We’re not requiring masks for faculty, staff or students.”

He says they’ll continue to stress personal hygiene and not coming to school sick - COVID or otherwise.

Last year, roughly 30 percent of the 2,100 students started the year virtually. By May, half of those had come back to class. Thompson acknowledges some adjustment ahead for those few who’ve been off campus for almost 18 months.

“There’s going to be a reset for those kids, a relearning of how to function in school,” he said.

On the academic side, he says teachers have spent part of their summer getting things ready to resume traditional learning and ways to better teach now and in the future.

“We’ve invested in a comprehensive literacy program for Pre-K through sixth grade,” Thompson said.

He said this year will be about staying safe and moving forward.

Thompson says some of the things they adapted or adopted during the pandemic will not necessarily go in the closet. Next week, they will hold Open House for elementary and middle school students by appointment. It is not due to the pandemic anymore, teachers and parents discovered they actually like it that way.

