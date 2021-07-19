Showers and storms return Monday after lunch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered light showers continue to drift across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire as we head into the early overnight hours. Showers diminish overnight with cloudy conditions remaining overhead.

Monday Tybee Tides: -0.2′ 10:24AM I 7.7′ 4:41PM I 0.2′ 11:21PM

Showers and storms move back in Monday afternoon into the evening, could make for wet dinner plans! pic.twitter.com/bVBSzVQFaF — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) July 19, 2021

Temperatures start out in the mid 70s Monday morning with a few isolated showers possible. Afternoon highs make it to the upper 80s ahead of showers and thunderstorms developing once again. These storms will develop a little later than what we saw over the weekend, with wet weather moving back in before the evening commute and dinnertime. The overall severe threat is low, but heavy rain could lead to localized street flooding.

This unsettled pattern continues through the middle of the work week with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely. The atmosphere is primed for downpours, which will be one of the bigger threats within these thunderstorms. These storms and increased cloud cover will help hold afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s, just a few degrees below average for this time of the year.

The second half of the work week will be more summer-like, with highs in the lower 90s and isolated afternoon showers and storms. Afternoon rain chances continue into this coming weekend.

Tropics: There are no areas of concern across the entire Atlantic basin at this time. Saharan dust will continue its trek over the Atlantic from the western coast of Africa. This dry air aloft will suppress tropical development for the next week or so. Stay tuned for updates!

