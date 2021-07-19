Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Three brothers charged with making more than 45 million robocalls

The three brothers will pay over $1.6 million.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three New Jersey brothers will pay over $1.6 million for making more than 45 million illegal robocalls, the Federal Trade Commission announced Friday. More than 30 million of the calls were made to Americans on the FTC’s Do Not Call Registry.

According to the report, Joseph and Sean Carney, two officers from Environmental Safety International, Inc. (ESI), and their brother Raymond initiated the illegal marketing calls between January 2018 and March 2019 promoting septic tank cleaning products.

Callers falsely told consumers that the call was to provide free information about the product, but was actually a sales pitch, the report said. ESI also sent letters to the consumers that agreed to buy the product claiming they would be referred to a “national collection agency” or to an attorney for unpaid invoices, an FTC complaint said.

“The defendants continued to call consumers despite the consumers having told the defendants to stop calling and to place the consumers’ telephone number on the defendants’ internal do not call list,” the report said.

In total, the brothers must pay the United States Treasury over $1.6 million dollars, turn over a residential property and dissolve ESI within 30 days, the report said. They have also been banned from any future telemarketing endeavors.

They have also been ordered to notify all ESI customers that their balances have been cancelled.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in...
GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street
A motorist caused a fiery crash at a gas station in Flemington early Sunday morning.
Driver causes fiery crash at gas station in Liberty Co.
One Northbound lane on Veterans Parkway was closed Saturday morning after a dump truck struck...
Dump truck strikes overpass on Veterans Parkway
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks

Latest News

Jury selection starts for the man accused of kidnapping and killing former UofSC student
Jury selection starts for the man accused of kidnapping and killing former UofSC student
Nathaniel Rowland was arrested the same day Josephson's body was found.
Jury selection begins for the man accused of kidnapping and killing former UofSC student
Turner Elementary school 1st-grade teacher, Efashia Mitchell said she made relationships with...
Georgia Math Corps wants to fix teacher shortage
Gas prices continue to rise in Savannah and across the state.
Gas prices continue to rise in July
The CDC's moratorium on evictions is set to expire nationwide on July 31, 2021.
As moratorium nears an end, nonprofits prepare to assist those in need