Ticketmaster and Oak View Group partner to provide ticketing services at Savannah Arena

The Savannah Arena under construction as of July 2021.
The Savannah Arena under construction as of July 2021.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ticketmaster is partnering with Oak View Group, the sports and entertainment company managing the Savannah Arena, to provide ticketing services for all events.

The Savannah Arena, which is currently under construction, will serve as “a music, sports and entertainment destination,” according to a release from Oak View Group. The arena will also be home to the Savannah Pro Hockey Team, which is expected to play in the ECHL hockey league beginning in 2022.

Oak View Group manages five additional sports and entertainment arenas currently under construction across the United States and the United Kingdom. These include the UBS Arena in Belmont, New York, the future home of the New York Islanders NHL team, the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, the future home of the Seattle Kraken NHL team and the Seattle Storm WNBA team, the Moody Center at the University of Texas at Austin, the Coachella Valley Arena in Palm Desert, California, the future home of an AHL hockey team, and the Co-op Live in Manchester, UK.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

