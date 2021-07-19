Sky Cams
U.S. senators come to Georgia for hearing on voting rights

(WALB (custom credit) | Source: WALB)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA - Just over a year after Georgia Congressman John Lewis passed away, a U.S. Senate field hearing is planned today in Georgia on the voting rights the civil rights icon held dear.

Led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Senate Rules Committee hearing will be be the panel’s first field hearing in 20 years.

The Minnesota Democrat says congressional Democrats are exploring ways to include financial incentives for states to expand voting access as part of a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

She said the priority continues to be passing the legislation known as the For the People Act, which would usher in minimum voting standards in the U.S. such as automatic and same-day voter registration, early voting and no-excuse absentee voting.

MORE | Here and elsewhere, civil rights icon John Lewis remembered

But Klobuchar noted that Democrats could also use the process known as reconciliation to advance financial incentives in the infrastructure deal for states to adopt certain reforms.

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Georgia submitted testimony for the committee.

“We will not let the values of the majority of Georgia voters be ruled or contained by a minority of extremists who are more interested in serving Donald Trump rather than the clear majority of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents across the State,” an excerpt of his testimony said.

“Most of all, for this Committee, we will not let the root of this hearing go unnoticed or ignored,” Jackson said, among other things.

At the hearing, witnesses will testify about Georgia’s recently enacted voting legislation. Subsequent hearings will be announced at a later date.

Right now, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is stalled in the Senate, but Democratic senators say they will keep pushing until they get election reform.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

