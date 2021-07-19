Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) - A Florida woman was killed and 17 others injured after an interstate crash involving several vehicles near the Georgia coast.

The Georgia State Patrol says the wreck happened Saturday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Camden County. WMAZ-TV reports that the wreck sent a semi-trailer and SUV careening through a guardrail into oncoming traffic. A pickup truck, a Volkswagen Passat, a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Dodge Dakota were also involved.

Killed in the crash was the driver of the Passat, 67-year-old Cheryl Enslen of Jupiter, Florida. The 17 other victims from five vehicles were taken by ambulance and helicopter to hospitals in south Georgia and north Florida.

