3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of East 36th Street.

Police say it happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday night.

Three men were injured in the shooting and are being treated. No word on their conditions at this time.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation and have no information on suspects at this time.

WTOC has a crew on scene and will update as more information is provided.

