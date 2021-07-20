Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. food pantry holds COVID vaccine clinic

(WJHG/WECP)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County is above South Carolina’s state vaccination average, but still less than half the population there has actually gotten the shot.

Tuesday morning Sandalwood Community Food Pantry hosted DHEC and vaccinated 10 community members.

“The hesitancy was overwhelming for many of my clients that I serve here and so we thought we’ll bring DHEC to the pantry so that they wouldn’t have to be struggling and challenged trying to find a place and perhaps going for a two shot,” said Nannette Pierson, Founder Sandalwood Community Food Pantry.

They offered both Janssen and Moderna. Council member Alexander Brown was among those who was vaccinated.

“I understand the hesitancy, I understand the fear, but we’ve got to understand the alternative which could be death,” said Brown.

Brown points to the pandemic’s heavier affect on minority communities. SC DHEC reports white people have been vaccinated more than three times that of Black people in the state. Tuesday, he said he wanted to lead by example.

“You know it’s ok alright. I got it today, 50 minutes later here I am doing an interview with a smile on my face so it’s something we all can do and it’s safe!”

