Bluffton Police investigating AED damaged by gunfire

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police are investigating after an AED, or Automated External Defibrillator, was found damaged by gunfire, according to a release from Bluffton Township Fire District.

Members of BTFD were conducting monthly AED inspections when they discovered that the AED at the mouth of the Linear Trail had been struck by gunfire. Bluffton Fire believe the AED was damaged in the last three weeks.

AEDs “are placed in our community to help save a life in the time of a sudden cardiac arrest. When these devices are damaged or stolen then it puts our community at risk,” Bluffton Fire said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550.

