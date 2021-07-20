Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bluffton Police investigating AED damaged by gunfire

Bluffton Fire found an AED that had been damaged by gunfire at the mouth of the Linear Trail.
Bluffton Fire found an AED that had been damaged by gunfire at the mouth of the Linear Trail.(Bluffton Township Fire District)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police are investigating after an AED, or Automated External Defibrillator, was found damaged by gunfire, according to a release from Bluffton Township Fire District.

Members of BTFD were conducting monthly AED inspections when they discovered that the AED at the mouth of the Linear Trail had been struck by gunfire. Bluffton Fire believe the AED was damaged in the last three weeks.

AEDs “are placed in our community to help save a life in the time of a sudden cardiac arrest. When these devices are damaged or stolen then it puts our community at risk,” Bluffton Fire said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah community reacts to an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton...
Mayor confirms Savannah officer was wearing body camera; video not released yet
3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.
3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
City-commissioned archeological study determines proposed shelter is not on the Weeping Time site
(Source: VDOT)
Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash

Latest News

Savannah State University
Savannah State’s conference requiring full vaccination for athletic participation
The Savannah Arena under construction as of July 2021.
Name of new Savannah arena to be unveiled
Around this time next year, you’ll see a new police department off Highway 280 in Claxton.
New police department being built in Claxton
New police department being built in Claxton
New police department being built in Claxton