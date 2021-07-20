Breaking down Pooler’s proposed millage increase

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in nearly a decade the City of Pooler is proposing an increase to their millage rate.

The increase would be by one mill.

The city released a graphic over the weekend to help better explain the increase.

It breaks down exactly what a millage rate is, which is the amount paid per $1000 of assessed value of your home.

Now in Pooler the assessed value is 40% of market value, meaning if your home’s market value is $100-thousand you only pay taxes on $40-thousand of that value.

According to the city that would mean an average increase of about $70 per household annually if this mill increase is approved.

As for what that additional money would go to.

Well, the city would use it to address growing issues within the city like traffic.

Giving them funds to do road work along Pooler Parkway.

It will also allow them to dedicate a team to canal maintenance and widening projects to help deal with flooding in the city.

Along with this they would be able to build and staff a new fire station, add five more police personnel positions, and more rec fields among other improvements.

Pooler Councilman Aaron Higgins sent the following statement regarding the proposal:

“For the first time in nine years, Pooler is increasing the millage rate. This is primarily driven by increased costs and declining revenues due to COVID-19. We hope that this increase is only for the short-term.

However, the proposed millage increase also allows for a balanced budget and improvements that our residents have said they want to see happen in Pooler. These improvements include road upgrades, drainage and canal expansion, enhanced police and fire coverage, and more recreation opportunities. This one-mill increase represents a community investment that we believe will pay off for everyone in the city.

If anyone wishes to learn more, they are invited to attend the fourth public hearing scheduled for noon on July 26, 2021 at City Hall. Additional information may also be found on our website.”

The city has already held three public hearings on the issue but there is one more chance to voice your opinions about the proposed millage increase that’s coming up Monday, July 26.

The public hearing will be at Pooler City Hall at noon in the council chambers.

They encourage everyone with any questions or concerns to come out.

