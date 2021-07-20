Sky Cams
Britney Spears’ conservatorship case sparks legislative push by Mace

By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace is citing the conservatorship of Britney Spears as a catalyst for a new bill.

Mace, a Republican, and Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist unveiled the FREE Act, which stands for Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation. The bill is designed to give more options to the more than 1 million Americans placed under conservatorships.

It aims to give all people the right to petition a judge to replace a guardian or conservator without needing to prove misconduct or abuse. A caseworker would also be assigned to each person under a guardianship.

Mace held a news conference on Tuesday along with members of the Free Britney movement, which draws attention to the plight of entertainer Britney Spears and her requests to replace her father as her conservator.

Both lawmakers said Spears’ passionate plea last month that a judge end the conservatorship spurred their proposal. Spears said the arrangement has compelled her to use birth control against her will, and prevented her from getting married or having another child.

Mace called the situation a “nightmare.”

“There’s been abuses in these situations long before she ever topped the charts, but what she had an opportunity to do, is shine a light on those abuses with everyday Americans,” she said.

Mace said the bill is a “solid first step” toward conservatorship reform.

