Broadband expanding in 3 coastal Ga. counties

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - More broadband connections are on the way to people in three Coastal Georgia counties.

A new broadband provider, Coastal Fiber, Inc., will soon offer high-speed internet service to 16,000 homes and businesses in Liberty, Bryan and Long counties.

Plans were announced Monday to expand access to the many people living in areas with less access.

The project will start immediately. The Georgia Public Service Commission, Darien Communications and the Coastal Electric Cooperative hope to have customers connected as early as 2022.

