Chatham Co. S.W.A.T. Team, Sheriff’s Office visit Pegasus Riding Academy Special Needs Camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County S.W.A.T. Team, Sheriff’s Office, and Operation New Hope pulled out all the stops for the kids at Pegasus Riding Academy Special Needs Camp Monday.

The Academy, located on the 2500 block of Tennessee Ave in Savannah, is a therapeutic riding program that serves special needs children throughout the Lowcountry and Savannah area, and is currently hosting a week-long summer camp.

Members of the force introduced the children to rescue dogs and showed off some of their gear.

“It’s really great for these children to meet the police officers and know those officers are their friends. If something happens and they’re not with a parent, they can ask that police officer for help,” said Peggi Noon, Director of Pegasus Riding Academy.

