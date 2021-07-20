Sky Cams
Advertisement

Contractor at Hunter Army Airfield indicted on felony charges after false claims of being assaulted

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A contractor working at Hunter Army Airfield who investigators say falsely claimed to have been assaulted on post has been indicted on three felony charges, according to a release from the Department of Justice’s Southern District of Georgia.

Eric Nakamura of Beaufort, S.C. has been charged with three counts of False Statement Made to a Department or Agency of the United States, according to David H. Estes, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Army investigators spent substantial time and taxpayer resources investigating this alleged assault,” said Estes in a statement. “We commend their diligence in seeking a resolution to this case.”

Nakamura appeared before a judge for arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the release.

On July 20, 2020 Nakamura falsely claimed to a U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command special agent that he was “stabbed with a knife and robbed by an unknown person in an Army uniform with the name tape ‘Brown’ while in the lab in which he worked at Hunter Army Airfield,” according to the release. Nakamura repeated the false claim in interviews with special agents on October 14, 2020 and February 1, 2021 though he knew “he had stabbed himself with a knife, and had not been robbed,” according to the release.

Nakamura has been indicted, but defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This is an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

