COVID-19 testing still available at Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in the Coastal Empire, and health professionals are still urging citizens to get vaccinated and to get tested if they experience symptoms.

The Savannah Civic Center is still offering testing Monday-Friday and twice a month on Saturdays.

Chatham County has seen a number of breakthrough cases so whether you are vaccinated or not and you develop symptoms, the Coastal Health District says you should get tested.

The COVID-19 vaccine will have no impact on the test results and will not show a positive on the PCR test just because you have the vaccine.

Mako Medical has been running the Covid tests at the Civic Center since January and says things have been slow, but over the last few weeks they have started to see an increase.

“We have a four person team here and it hasn’t been any issue for us. I have an amazing work ethic with these people so it has just been fairly simple,” said Amanda Spidle, Mako Covid Test Site Lead.

Right now, if you take a Covid test you can expect to get the results by the next day.

Savannah Civic Center Testing Schedule:

Monday: Drive-through testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Drive-through testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Drive-through testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: Walk-up testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday: Drive-through testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Every first and third Saturday of each month: Drive-through testing from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

No appointment is required for COVID-19 testing in Chatham County. You must pre-register for a COVID-19 test, but once you are registered you can be tested any time the site is operational.

To pre-register online for a COVID-19 test, click here.

