Jaguars sign final 3 from draft class, including RB Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, left, catches a pass as head coach Urban...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, left, catches a pass as head coach Urban Meyer watches during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and left tackle Walker Little signed four-year rookie deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

The Jaguars now have their entire 2021 draft class, including quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, under contract.

Etienne’s deal totals $12.9 million and includes a $6.74 million signing bonus under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. He will count $2.35 million against the salary cap in 2021.

The former Clemson running back was the 25th overall pick in the draft.

