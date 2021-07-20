Name of new Savannah arena to be unveiled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The name of the new Savannah area is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday.

The naming rights for the new arena are set to be revealed by the City of Savannah and the firm they contracted to manage the arena - Oak View Group.

Oak View Group was awarded that job by the last council, and that means they handle things like food vendors, entertainment and even the naming rights process for the arena.

During Tuesday’s weekly news conference, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson explained why naming the new arena wasn’t up to city staff or council members.

“I just need to say for the record, the City of Savannah, we had no role in that. It is part of the contractual agreement that has been approved by the city council prior to us. And the council did not have a role. I’m not sure we should’ve had a role because it’s a financial negotiation,” Mayor Johnson.

The reveal of the name for the new arena is set for 2 p.m. afternoon. WTOC will live stream the event.

