Savannah included in Time Magazine’s list of ‘The World’s Greatest Places of 2021’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Time Magazine is recognizing what many Savannahians have known for a long time.

The Hostess City of the South is listed as one of “The World’s Greatest Places of 2021.” The focus of Savannah’s inclusion on the list is the revitalization of the city’s historic riverfront, including entertainment and residential developments like Plant Riverside District and Eastern Wharf.

Time’s list includes 21 locations across the U.S., spanning global cities like New York and Los Angeles, travel destinations like Las Vegas and the Island of Hawaii and other Southern cities like Memphis, New Orleans, Orlando and Sarasota. You can view the full list here.

