Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah included in Time Magazine’s list of ‘The World’s Greatest Places of 2021’

City of Savannah
City of Savannah(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Time Magazine is recognizing what many Savannahians have known for a long time.

The Hostess City of the South is listed as one of “The World’s Greatest Places of 2021.” The focus of Savannah’s inclusion on the list is the revitalization of the city’s historic riverfront, including entertainment and residential developments like Plant Riverside District and Eastern Wharf.

Time’s list includes 21 locations across the U.S., spanning global cities like New York and Los Angeles, travel destinations like Las Vegas and the Island of Hawaii and other Southern cities like Memphis, New Orleans, Orlando and Sarasota. You can view the full list here.

For more ideas on things to do in and around Savannah, visit our Morning Break page.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah community reacts to an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton...
Mayor confirms Savannah officer was wearing body camera; video not released yet
3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.
3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
City-commissioned archeological study determines proposed shelter is not on the Weeping Time site
(Source: VDOT)
Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash

Latest News

A new broadband provider in Southeast Georgia will offer high-speed internet service to 16,000...
Broadband expanding in 3 coastal Ga. counties
COVID-19 testing at the Savannah Civic Center.
COVID-19 testing still available at Savannah Civic Center
The Chatham County S.W.A.T. Team, Sheriff’s Office, and Operation New Hope pulled out all the...
Chatham Co. S.W.A.T. Team, Sheriff’s Office visit Pegasus Riding Academy Special Needs Camp
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Bicycles donated to Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office for back to school block party