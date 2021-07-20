‘Sharp Dressed Men and a Lady’ cabaret show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pair of local Savannah singers are teaming up for a night of cabaret at Victory North and will be joined by a couple of guest performers with impressive credits on their resume.

“It’s a good date night show,” local singer Roger Moss said.

Moss is one of four performers who will share the stage Thursday, July 22 for the show “Sharp Dressed Men and a Lady.”

“The show has a lot of variety,” Moss said. “Songs made famous by Nancy Wilson and Billie Holiday, BB King, Tony Bennett, Elvis Presley. Yeah, so it’s a fun show.”

Moss will be joined by local singer Trae Gurley and two of Savannah’s newest performers. Grammy-nominated singer Stacie Orrico and her husband, Broadway star Isaiah Johnson, relocated to the Hostess City during the pandemic. Johnson played the role of Mister in the revival of “The Color Purple” and most recently starred as George Washington in the national tour of “Hamilton.”

“We kind of all know each other, and as soon as he got down here I said, oh, so nice to have you down here, let’s do something,” musical director Kim Steiner said in reference to Johnson.

Steiner, a former Broadway director, has teamed up with Moss on several occasions and both are thrilled to bring live music to a live audience once again.

“It’s just so exciting getting to perform live,” Steiner said. “There’s a give and take between the audience and the people on stage that we haven’t had for 16 months.”

“From the opening note to the end of the first half, buckle your seatbelts,” Moss said.

The show is at Victory North Savannah, Thursday, July 22 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available by clicking here.

