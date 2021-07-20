Savannah State’s conference requiring full vaccination for athletic participation

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) will require full vaccination for players and coaches to take the field this season.

The conference announced the vaccination policy Tuesday morning.

Savannah State University is part of the SIAC and gave the following statement in response to the announcement.

“Unfortunately, we were not made aware of the SIAC’s policy before it was sent out to the media. We won’t be available for any interviews because we don’t know yet how this will impact our return to play plan,” said a senior member of the Savannah State Athletics Administration.

Savannah State did not provide vaccination statistics for athletes but said, “we are strongly encouraging our student athletes to get vaccinated and will have incentives for vaccinated student athletes.”

The SIAC is a NCAA athletic conference consisting primarily of historically black colleges and universities with headquarters in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College, and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous six-state footprint (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men’s and six women’s sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.

