Taking Care of Business: Southern Barrel Brewing Co. creates menu for furry friends

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The pandemic’s been tough on restaurants, but it’s also allowed them to get creative. One local brewery expanded their customer base to include the whole family, even the furry ones.

Southern Barrel Brewing Company in Bluffton added a new menu at the beginning of July for dogs. While it’s a fun idea, they hope it will help the business after a tough year.

“It was very difficult for us in the beginning. We closed for two months,” said Jessica Snider, Kitchen Manager at Southern Barrel Brewing Co.

They say they were looking for a way to stand out.

“It’s the ultimate relaxation. You can sit here with your animal, drink a beer, eat a meal and that’s not something that you’re gonna get at most other restaurants.”

Snider says they offered basic dog options like an unseasoned burger in the past, but she wanted to turn it up a notch.

“I was a little bored with those options and I love my dog like a child so I wanted to give people options to bring their dog up here and give them a full meal so they’re not just stuck feeding them bites of chicken, they can actually have a plate for their dog and sit with them just like family.”

And she knows people got really attached to their pandemic pups while stuck inside over the last year plus.

“Some people got really attached to their dogs during the pandemic, they were with them 24/7. I know I was with mine for two weeks straight and I love to take him everywhere now, so if they want to bring their animals up here we have lots of room that they can spread out on the porch.”

