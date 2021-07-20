TUESDAY | More downpours are in the First Alert Forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a warm and humid - muggy - start to Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s around the area. It’s closer to 80° on the beach this morning.

A spotty rain shower, or two, remains possible trough the morning commute. But, I think most folks will stay dry.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 1 and 3 p.m. in most communities. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop around lunch-time, or just after, and move northeastward. The greatest chance of rain arrives in the Savannah Metro late this afternoon, into the early evening hours.

One, or two, storms may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Rain diminishes, gradually, this evening with the loss of afternoon Heating. Wednesday is shaping-up to be a bit drier of a day with only spotty - mainly afternoon - showers and thunderstorms. Hotter weather builds in late in the work-week and it is forecast to get pretty toasty this weekend into early next week.

Some communities may top-out in the upper 90s before all is said and done early next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

