Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in time-out over vaccine misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia got a half-day ban from Twitter.

On Monday evening, the social media platform restricted Greene’s account after labeling two of her tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine as “misleading.”

This isn’t the first time Greene has been reprimanded by Twitter.

She was also suspended for 12 hours in January after she shared false information about the 2020 election via tweets.

If Greene shares more misinformation in the future, she could face a permanent ban.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

