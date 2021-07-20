University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography assists in nanosatellite research
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Researchers at the University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography are working on a project that is, “out of this world.”
They have teamed up with the University of North Carolina Wilmington and other partners to launch a nanosatellite, named the SEAHAWK-1 CubeSat.
This nanosatellite only weighs about 11 pounds and is about the size of a toaster.
Despite its size, the nanosatellite takes high quality photos that allow researchers to analyze the color of the ocean across the planet.
The SEAHAWK-1 CubeSat rotates around the earth about once every 90 minutes.
UGA Assistant Professor Sara Rivero-Calle and her team decide on where to capture snapshots based on cloud forecasts and what areas they are interested in researching.
The SEAHAWK-1 has been in orbit since 2018, where it underwent testing for the last two and a half years.
Now that the project is moving into its operational phase, the pictures taken by the SEAHAWK-1 can be analyzed by researchers right here in Chatham County.
“This gives us a sense of the biology and the chemistry of the oceans. So it tells us whether there’s a lot of algae where there’s a lot of sediment or organic material. So it tells us about the water quality tells us about the productivity. It tells us about the health of the ocean in general, said Sara Rivero-Calle, Assistant professor, University of Georgia.
The nanosatellite is expected to take about 100 photos a week, which can be viewed here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.