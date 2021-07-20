Sky Cams
University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography assists in nanosatellite research

The nanosatellite will capture about 100 images per week
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Researchers at the University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography are working on a project that is, “out of this world.”

They have teamed up with the University of North Carolina Wilmington and other partners to launch a nanosatellite, named the SEAHAWK-1 CubeSat.

The SeaHawk-1 CubeSat is only about the size of a toaster.
This nanosatellite only weighs about 11 pounds and is about the size of a toaster.

Despite its size, the nanosatellite takes high quality photos that allow researchers to analyze the color of the ocean across the planet.

The SEAHAWK-1 CubeSat rotates around the earth about once every 90 minutes.

UGA Assistant Professor Sara Rivero-Calle and her team decide on where to capture snapshots based on cloud forecasts and what areas they are interested in researching.

Images from the nanosatellite provide a detailed look at oceans and other bodies of water...
The SEAHAWK-1 has been in orbit since 2018, where it underwent testing for the last two and a half years.

The Seahawk-1 CubeSat was launched in 2018 on SpaceX's first rideshare launch from the U.S.
Now that the project is moving into its operational phase, the pictures taken by the SEAHAWK-1 can be analyzed by researchers right here in Chatham County.

“This gives us a sense of the biology and the chemistry of the oceans. So it tells us whether there’s a lot of algae where there’s a lot of sediment or organic material. So it tells us about the water quality tells us about the productivity. It tells us about the health of the ocean in general, said Sara Rivero-Calle, Assistant professor, University of Georgia.

Images from the nanosatellite are taken from the Georgia coast to Australia and everywhere in...
The nanosatellite is expected to take about 100 photos a week, which can be viewed here.

