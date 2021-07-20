Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah community reacts to an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton...
Mayor confirms Savannah officer was wearing body camera; video not released yet
3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.
3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
City-commissioned archeological study determines proposed shelter is not on the Weeping Time site
(Source: VDOT)
Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash

Latest News

City of Savannah
Savannah included in Time Magazine’s list of ‘The World’s Greatest Places of 2021’
Savannah State University
Savannah State’s conference requiring full vaccination for athletic participation
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
What's the holdup on vaccines for kids?