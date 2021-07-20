Vaccinations to be held at Back 2 School Block Party in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County parents who’re getting their kids ready for school have a chance Saturday morning to get two concerns covered.

For some parents, buying school supplies for one child can be challenging, let alone if they have more than one. A committee from the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce hopes to help. They’re holding their first ever Back to School Block Party and COVID vaccine clinic.

They say 2020 and 2021 have been tough on some parents and they’re struggling to feed and clothe children. School supplies might be out of their means. They’ll have the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines there and say they want to help you get your kids vaccinated for school.

“We thought it was good to connect the two together so that when we’re giving vaccines for 12 and up, we can also give out supplies,” said Felicia Washington, Back 2 School Block Party.

She says having it on a Saturday is no accident. This way parents who work all week and can’t get off in time to get to a clinic can get all of this done at once. The city of Statesboro will also be here serving up hot dogs and drinks too.

