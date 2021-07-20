Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Vaccinations to be held at Back 2 School Block Party in Bulloch Co.

Bulloch County parents who’re getting their kids ready for school have a chance Saturday...
Bulloch County parents who’re getting their kids ready for school have a chance Saturday morning to get two concerns covered.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County parents who’re getting their kids ready for school have a chance Saturday morning to get two concerns covered.

For some parents, buying school supplies for one child can be challenging, let alone if they have more than one. A committee from the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce hopes to help. They’re holding their first ever Back to School Block Party and COVID vaccine clinic.

They say 2020 and 2021 have been tough on some parents and they’re struggling to feed and clothe children. School supplies might be out of their means. They’ll have the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines there and say they want to help you get your kids vaccinated for school.

“We thought it was good to connect the two together so that when we’re giving vaccines for 12 and up, we can also give out supplies,” said Felicia Washington, Back 2 School Block Party.

She says having it on a Saturday is no accident. This way parents who work all week and can’t get off in time to get to a clinic can get all of this done at once. The city of Statesboro will also be here serving up hot dogs and drinks too.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah community reacts to an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton...
Mayor confirms Savannah officer was wearing body camera; video not released yet
3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.
3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
(Source: VDOT)
Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash
City-commissioned archeological study determines proposed shelter is not on the Weeping Time site

Latest News

Candler Co. schools focusing on early childhood literacy after challenging virtual environment
Empty school classroom.
Savannah pediatrician says masking should be considered for students in school
Candler Co. schools focusing on early childhood literacy after challenging virtual environment
Candler Co. schools focusing on early childhood literacy after challenging virtual environment
Bulloch Co. superintendent says school year will resemble pre-pandemic structure
Bulloch Co. superintendent says school year will resemble pre-pandemic structure