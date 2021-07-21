Appling Co. schools gearing up for return to the classroom

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer vacation ends this month for students all across our region.

When 3,600 Appling County students come back to school, things will be different from last Fall.

“We’ve relaxed some of the protocols that were pages and pages of our action plan when we started last year,” said Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland.

She says they never required masks, but will continue to suggest and encourage them.

“Safety remains a priority, still cleaning, still sanitizing.”

Students will return to 100 percent in-person instruction. But she knows many students need to shore up skills they may not have mastered last year in a challenging environment.

“This past summer, we had extensive training with the teachers on Reading and ELA, mainly in the K-5 schools.”

She says for older students, it may be more about adjusting back to the previous campus environment.

“It’s just a matter, at that level, of getting back to what we need to do, which is face to face full instruction.”

Dr. Copeland says they’d eased some of the protocols from the beginning of last year to the end and they’ll start the way they finished. But they can bring those back if needed.

