Camp Leo opens their doors again this summer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - For many, the pandemic took away much-needed social activities. One group is particularly thankful to be back together.

Camp Leo is a place for kids to have fun.

“I get choked up very easily about it.”

Ben Snead, the Camp Director, has run the camp that provides 30 children with legal blindness a place to sleep, eat, and enjoy for 40 years. He says this year was more important than ever.

“We’ve all been shut in for so long and they are the same, but they are also more restricted because of the disability and also because parents are a little more protective if their child has a disability,” said Snead.

With COVID not fully behind us, Snead took extra precautions.

“To come to this camp and be a camper, or be a volunteer, or be a counselor if they weren’t vaccinated they needed to provide a COVID test within 72 hours of the start of the camp.”

The campers come from all over the state, for some that journey helps in and of itself.

“I probably have about 8 or 9 that have never been to a residential camp, never been away from home, never been away from mom.”

Snead says Lions Clubs across South Carolina and other donations help fund the camp and the joy it brings.

”All of them, you see their faces light up when they get a chance to do things.”

For more information on Camp Leo, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.