Coach’s Corner in Savannah partners with healthcare provider for shot-for-shot program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continued vaccine hesitancy, combined with the Delta variant continuing to spread, is sparking new urgency for everyone to get their shot.

“It’s been quite a rollercoaster ride I guess you could say. You didn’t really see this coming, when it did come you just had to adjust to whatever you could to make it through it which we’ve tried to do the best at,” said John Henderson, the operating partner at Coach’s Corner.

From take-out to delivery, they pivoted during the pandemic to survive but also brought in help from Tackl Health. They initially went to the popular sports bar and restaurant to test for the infectious disease, but now they’re helping vaccinate people here in addition to airports and other pop-up sites.

“We have definitely seen a bump of people who require it while traveling, and also just reaching out as a vaccine just in general because there’s still that they are hearing more unknown. Like we were first hearing about COVID this time last year this new variant not a lot of people know about it yet so there is definitely still that fear around it that we’re trying to help,” said Jacquelyn Harn, marketing coordinator for Tackl Health.

As extra encouragement, Coach’s Corner started a Shot-for-Shot program.

“It was kind of a fun/funny thing gimmick type thing that we were talking about doing and then my friend and I George went and got the shot on Facebook and then took our shot on Facebook. So, it’s just something to try to encourage people that it’s not that big of deal guys I mean I didn’t have any effects from it and like I said it was simple and easy, done,” said Henderson.

Those who get their vaccine at Tackl’s pop-up site behind Coach’s Corner can get a free shot or gift card. While he admits people are not lining up, it has drawn some to sign up. Tackl officials say their goal is to help as many people as possible.

“We try to make it as easy as possible for people just to reach out to different types of the community as well,” said Harn.

Tackl offers vaccines behind Coach’s Corner from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

