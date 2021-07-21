Sky Cams
Day 2: Trial of suspect accused of kidnapping, killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson(WRDW)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in March 2019, began Tuesday.

Columbia Police say Josephson was killed after a night out in the Five Points neighborhood. Her body was found by turkey hunters 14 hours later in a field in Clarendon County.

Not seeing the livestream? Click here.

Investigators say they believe she got into a car she believed was being driven by the Uber driver she hired. But instead, they say the car was being driven by Rowland, who they say was the owner of the vehicle.

CASE BACKGROUND | Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin

Several witnesses also testified on day one of the trial -- including Josephson’s boyfriend, her roommate, the actual Uber driver, SLED, and a man who worked security for Bird Dog.

RELATED STORY | Nathaniel Rowland Trial: Day 1 - His DNA not found on Samantha Josephson, but someone else’s was, defense says

The entire video from day one can be watched here:

Each day, look for a new story with the live stream of the trial on wistv.com or the WIS News app. Coverage will be updated throughout the day each day, until a verdict is reached.

