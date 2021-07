SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is partnering with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to put on this year’s Forward to School Expo.

It is happening Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savannah Mall.

Information on school nutrition, supplies, student organizations, athletics and registration will be available at the expo.

