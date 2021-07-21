Hampton Co. heath officials give update as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina is seeing a rise of COVID-19 cases.

According to the State Department of Health, 462 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday. And last Wednesday - more than 200 new cases were confirmed.

Comparing the two, the numbers more than doubled in just one week. The rise in cases is also happening on a local level.

Officials at Hampton Regional Medical Center says they’ve seen a rise in COVID hospitalizations in the last week and only one of those is a breakthrough case.

“Since February or March we’d see a positive here or there but we pretty much made it the whole summer without COVID here and so to drastically come in to 25 percent of your inpatient population COVID positive is a very big change,” said Melanie Wooten, R.N. at Hampton Regional Medical Center.

