Historical marker unveiled to honor 100th anniversary of Savannah’s Colonial Group

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “1921 Raymond Demere purchased a 55 barrel of oil, and founded Savannah’s wholesale petroleum company,” said Todd Gross with the Georgia Historical Society.

You’ve seen these historical markers all over downtown Savannah and Wednesday another one was unveiled. To recognize the 100th anniversary of Savannah’s Colonial Group, third and fourth generation members of the group unveiled the marker.

The marker stands on the same spot where Colonial’s first service station was. It’s located on Drayton Street.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke at the event. He says he hopes the marker serves a milestone that people 100 years from now can look back at.

“Its now our time on the Court sort of speak. And so we’re hoping that we’ll set a marker that will say that colonial hall was here in Savannah, a city already known for history for 100 years, and then 100 years from now, somebody will come and say, wow, what were they thinking about 100 years ago,” said Mayor Johnson.

