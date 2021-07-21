Jamie’s Wednesday WX Forecast 07-21-21

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overall a pleasant day out there with mid afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and only a few “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s including Claxton, Alma, and St. Simons. There is a 30% chance we could have some isolated storms for the evening commute and even after your 8:29pm sunset. I think they’ll be west of I-95, so if you’re debating whether to grill or run errands, you’ll most likely be dry especially in Savannah to Bluffton to Rincon. It may be an issue in Richmond Hill and south of the Altamaha.

There is still a pesky stationary front to the north of draped along Atlanta to Columbia, which will be on the move Thursday and Friday.

Daybreak Thursday mix of sun and clouds and mostly dry 74°, sunshine then a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms, and I’ve dropped the afternoon high to 89° but the heat index may reach 100°.

Some drier air begins to shift in from the north on Friday thanks to the front, but not before scattered showers and storms, we may reach 90° just depending on the rain timing, but again the heat index may reach 100°.

Saturday and Sunday are looking good and mostly dry! It is summer, so isolated storms can pop up away from the coast with temperatures around 90°.

MARINE... Today: Stationary boundary will remain across central South Carolina into Georgia through the near term, leading to W to SW winds 10 to 15 knots and seas 2-3feet. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are again possible this evening, with the better coverage across the Georgia waters. Gusty winds remain possible with any storms. Thursday through Sunday: A west to southwesterly flow will prevail through Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Thereafter, winds are expected to become northeasterly during the weekend. Generally, 5 to 10 knots with seas 2 to 3 feet expected.

