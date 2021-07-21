Sky Cams
Jamie’s WX Forecast 07-20-2021

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a soggy day with some communities like Pulaski in Candler County picking up an estimated four inches of rain. We’re going to get big lull in the rain and thunderstorms until possibly another round for the between 5pm-7pm, then we should be quiet for the rest of the evening.

We did manage to make to to 85° today around lunchtime before it rained at the airport. After heavy rainfall, it’s only 72° in Beaufort! Temperatures will be catawampus and all will be damp.

Daybreak Wednesday low temperatures are forecast to range between 70-75 degrees with some sunshine. Wednesday may be the driest day of the week for many, although afternoon rain chances are 30% and those that do get the rain, run the risk of heavy downpours and lightning. Afternoon highs will be closer to 90°

Thursday a slightly higher chance of rain at 40% and hotter; 91° may feel like 102°.

Heading into the weekend, daily afternoon showers and storms are certainly possible with high temperatures near normal ~ 92°.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

