Savannah city council to discuss the search for city manager on Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has narrowed down the search for the next city manager to three finalists.

They are:

Heath Lloyd, the current assistant city manager for the City of Savannah

Sheryl Long, the Assistant City Manager for the City of Cincinnati

Jay Melder, the Assistant City Administrator of Washington DC

All three visited the Hostess City last month and participated in community interviews. Now its City Council’s turn to make the final decision.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson confirms to WTOC that City Council will be discussing the search during their meeting Thursday.

Mayor Johnson said during the weekly news conference Tuesday that council will discuss which of the three city manager finalists they want for the job during executive session on Thursday, and if they reach a consensus, 5 to 4 or better, then they’ll add a vote to the regular meeting agenda Thursday night.

This has been more than two years in the making, as we’ve seen now two interim city managers take the helm of the city administration since former city manager Rob Hernandez stepped down. Last month we met the latest three candidates to make the final stages of this latest search. And here’s what each had to say about how they’d help council move past issues they don’t see eye to eye on and deal with any divisions.

“Sometimes a vote helps, and just to get past it. That’s also the way that democracy works. There’s a vote and then a decision happens, and government moves on until that issue is revisited,” said Medler.

“I think what I can do is find common ground, and make sure that they understand the common ground, and give them an opportunity to work together. So the short answer is, find common ground,” said Lloyd.

“At the end of the day, what I see is a lot of times that type of behavior is out of distrust, because they don’t trust people. And sometimes it just takes a neutral party to come in to help reunite that, and be the party that is just moving things forward,” said Long.

Also one thing WTOC checked on, as of Wednesday, interim city manager Michael Brown is still the interim city manager and hasn’t submitted any kind of resignation.

