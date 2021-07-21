Tattnall Co. superintendent ready for students to return in-person

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - On Aug. 2, Tattnall County students will fill the hallways. And unlike last year, they are back to doing everything in-person.

“If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that face-to-face learning is the most beneficial for our children. The majority of them are just much more successful when they have a teacher in front of them,” said Superintendent Gina Williams.

When Tattnall County students return, masks will be optional. Meals will be served in the cafeteria and the district is working on adding more bus routes to help encourage social distancing.

A Tattnall Middle School father said he’s happy his son Owen gets to finish middle school with in-person interaction before he transitions to high school.

“Very thankful that for us we’re able to have this year here at North Tattnall before high school with all that’s been going on so there will be a sense of more normalcy going into this year,” said North Tattnall Middle School Father Marc Foster.

Williams said the goal is to keep students in the classroom. She said they aren’t ruling out the possibility that some students suffered from learning slides during virtual instruction.

“This year, we’ll be testing the first part of the year to find out who has deficits, where are their deficits and how we can strengthen those.”

She said the district knows virtual instruction is not the best learning medium. The district is waiting for guidance from the Department of Public Health, but hopes to contain any COVID-19 cases on an individual basis.

“We’re hopeful that we will be able to just make parents aware if there’s been a case of COVID and then have that child be home, but hopefully not having to do the mass quarantining that we had to do last year because that impacts learning as well when you have to send them home.”

Foster says he just wants this year to feel normal.

“I think they’re still understanding things are gonna be challenging and there may be some things along the way that they’ll have to adjust to, but I think it’s the idea that it’s gonna be like it used to be.”

