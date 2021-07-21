Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

WATCH: Man hit by car in his own home

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFFTON, Mo. (CNN) - Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a car crashed into a Missouri home, shoving a man and his dining room table across the floor.

John Blume was sitting at his dining room table Tuesday morning when a car crashed into his Affton, Missouri, home and pushed him – table and all – several feet forward.

When he turned around, he could see the car partially intruding into the house. Video shows him seemingly study the car in surprise before getting up and leaving the room.

Police say the woman behind the wheel had a medical emergency that caused the accident. She was taken to the hospital.

Blume declined medical treatment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.
3 men injured in shooting on E. 36th St.
*
Savannah’s new arena has a name
Iowa Street shooting scene.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Iowa St.
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
City of Savannah
Savannah included in Time Magazine’s list of ‘The World’s Greatest Places of 2021’

Latest News

Iowa Street shooting scene.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Iowa St.
Police say the female driver had a medical emergency that caused the accident.
Man hit by car inside Mo. home, shoved across room (no sound)
It's the first human step for Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, which foresees a world where...
Amazon's Jeff Bezos and crew complete 10-minute flight to space
Police believe the 12-year-old's death was the result of a TikTok challenge gone wrong. The...
Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say