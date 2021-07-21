WEDNESDAY | Warm & humid, with only spotty thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a warm and humid start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s around the area through the morning commute. It’s closer to 80° on the beach this morning.

The forecast is mostly dry this morning. Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 1 and 3 p.m. in most communities.

Spotty thunderstorms are forecast to develop around lunch-time or just after. Overall, today will be drier than the past few days. Whatever rain does develop... diminishes, gradually, this evening with the loss of afternoon heating.

Thursday is shaping-up to be a similar weather day with isolated to widely scattered - mainly afternoon - showers and thunderstorms. Hotter weather builds in late in the work-week and it is forecast to get pretty toasty this weekend into early next week.

Some communities may top-out in the upper 90s before all is said and done early next week.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.