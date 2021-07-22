Pre-trial hearing set for Thursday in Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Thursday in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Three white men are charged with murder in the February 2020 killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old African American who was chased and shot after two of the defendants spotted him running in their Georgia neighborhood.

Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Junior all face murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment charges in Arbery’s death.

On Thursday, lawyers on the case will set their guidelines for when the trial starts. They will come up with the questions they will ask when selecting a jury, determine the terms and names they will use when referring to everyone involved in the case, and set a schedule for the trial.

